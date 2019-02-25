0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Modou Lamin Nyassi, the head coach of Brikama United FC expressed hope of topping the League in the first round following a goalless match against arch contenders, Wallidan.

The Sateba Boys played over the weekend away to Wallidan in Banjul on Saturday.

‘Actually we wanted to win today’s game against Wallidan and win our last match in the first round against Banjul United. We want to top the league in the first round,’ he said.

Nyassi told Foroyaa Sport in his post-match reaction that he was contended with the draw.

‘Coming to this game we all knew it was not going to be an easy one. We have won five games and Wallidan won four games. They (Wallidan) conceded fewer goals than us although we score more than them. They have better defending than us and equally we have more goal scoring record than them. We scored 10 goals and they scored 9.

This was what we were looking at. Our main target was a win or a draw because we are ahead of them. We are contended with the draw,’ Nyassi tells Foroyaa Sport.

He continued saying he hasn’t watch Wallidan play this season and he came to the match with the knowledge that Wallidan have a very good defensive line because they conceded only 5 goals this season.

‘I don’t know the system Wallidan use to play with and I was sitting reading how they play,’ he said.