By Sulayman Bah

Brikama United over the weekend tied Senegalese First Division side Casa Sport in an exhibition game.

Held at the Boxbar mini-stadium in another thrilling meeting of the two sides after a similar experienced occurred in recent years, the cracking episode attracted hundreds.

Brikama United has an existing understanding with Cassamance-based Casa Sport who proudly boasts of producing one of the finest footballers in Senegal’s history.

According to the organisers, the tie was also arranged to help raise funds to foot Gambian player John Bass’ medical bills for treatment overseas.

Both outfits are readying up for their respective leagues due to resume soon after a lengthy post-season sabbatical.

In other fixtures, Gambia’s other representatives, Real de Banjul and Gambia Ports Authority are also scheduled to partake in the pre-season mini-tournament against Jaaraaf and Mepa.