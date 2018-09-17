0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

It’s getting fiery in Brikama with the zone’s nawettan at fever-pitch.

Misira United sailed into the next round of things after dumping Daru Youths on post-game kicks 4-1 on the back of regular time which ended 1-1.

In another league Nawettan outing, Dangam swaggered over Sky Power 3-0 in a shocking defeat. Power’s loss was unexpected occurrence but the resoluteness of Dangam ensured the heavyweights crashing in this duel.

In a previous Knockout Cup encounter, Orlando pinched Alfama 4-1 while Greater Tomorrow walloped Conge Bi 2-1.

Over to Banjul, Lancaster United and Fire House settled for a goalless affair as Babylon breezed past Jamsen 1-0.

MacDonald United with Revelation FC wrapped up a goalless tie with Ngoyan walking over Rapid Vienna 2-0 last Thursday as Ajax humbled Maakan Bi by a lone goal.

The fixtures over the weekend featured Warriors FC spanking Lincoln City 2-1 while Janta Bi punished Plumbi 2-1.