Former Tourism Minister, Yankuba Touray, and EX-Speaker Fatoumata Jahumpa, have been re-arrested by Police, Foroyaa can confirm.The duo is currently at Kairaba Police Station.

We will update the story soon. read update…. http://foroyaa.gm/police-release-yankuba-touray-jahumpa-ceesay-on-bail/