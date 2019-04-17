146 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Remains of soldiers and officers executed during the November 11 foiled coup attempt have been found at Yundum barracks and are being exhumed by investigators of the TRRC.

The investigators have dug several areas within the Yundum Barracks in the past two-weeks without seeing any trace of a grave, but were able to make a breakthrough this morning..

The fallen soldiers and officers were; Lieutenant Basirou Barrow, Abdoulie ‘Dot’ Faal, Sergeant Fafa Nyang, Sergeant Basirou Camara, Cadet Amadou Sillah, Buba Jammeh, Gibriel Saye and others.

For now, only 7 corpses have been found, but it is difficult to identify them at the moment as they has to undergo forensic test to confirm their identities .

The Commissioners of the TRRC are expected to be at the Yundum Barracks any moment from now to see the remains that have been found by the investigators.

Foroyaa will give you an update and detail report of the findings of the Commission.

