0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Wrestling sensation Boy-Balla has been awarded the country’s best local-based athlete for the year 2017.

Boy-Balla, christened Lamin Ceesay, is one of the most enterprising stars of the Gambian arena.

Feted as star of the ongoing wrestling season, the Club Jabang Mbolloh’s heavyweight made it five consecutive wins in five outings, three of those against Senegalese wrestlers.

In a campaign that teed off with a triumph over Flex of Club Roots, last year, Boy-Balla kept a clean sheet against Tapha Tine of Banjul Saku Ham-Ham before going on to dispatch off Ousmane Diop at the Serrekunda East mini-stadium – a man who once wrestled former Senegalese King of Arena Balla Gaye II in the formative years of The Lion of Guediawaye.

Crossing the divide, Ceesay entered the Senegalese Arena –considered unchartered territory for Gambians wrestlers –, humbling Sa Thies II in the process.

That win led to his fight against Tapha Gueye II, another Senegalese wrestler, from the renowned Club Fass.

Boy-Balla emerged supreme in that duel staged at the Independence Stadium last month, spanking a more experienced Gueye in a combat lasting two minutes.

For his impressive exploits, Lamin Ceesay got feted as the best local-based athlete on the 9th awards night edition of the Sports Journalists’ Association of The Gambia (SJAG).

Boy Balla has 22 combats under his belt losing only four times.

In another development Gambia women’s national team striker Adama Tamba won the SJAG Sportswoman of the year.