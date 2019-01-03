0 SHARES Share Tweet

The community of of Boro Kanda Kasse has commended BKK Diaspora Community for their generosity in strengthening health service delivery in the area.

The commendation was made recently during the presentation of an ambulance to boost referrals to Baja Kunda health centre and Basse major health in Basse.

The presentation ceremony was held in Boro Kanda Kasse village in the Wuli east district of the Upper River Region.

Speaking on the occasion, Alh. Mawdo Garry, chairman of the Village Development Committee, applauded the donors for their generosity and foresight in strengthening healthcare service delivery, citing the previous donations made by them.

He said the support will greatly help the people of Boro Kanda Kasse and surrounding villages.

A community elder Alh. Ansumumana Danso commended the donors in complementing the government’s efforts in promoting healthcare service delivery.

He thanked the diasporians for the foresight and pray for their well being noting that the previous donations have enabled them to consolidate the gains registred.

Ousman Juwara speaking on behalf of the donors called on the communities to maintain the donated ambulance, and renewed the commuttee’s support and cooperation in the upkeep of the ambulance.

Kissima Garry, a youth’s leader, said the ambulance would ease the women and children’s mobility, and expressed appreciation of the youths of the village.

According to the youth’s leader, the donated ambulance would alleviate the suffering of women in escorting patients to health facilities.

Alh Saiba Juwara, the alkalo of the village, lauded the partners in transforming the lives of the community and its surrounding villages, adding that the ambulance donated to the village will improve service delivery.

The presentation ceremony was graced by a cross section of the community and its three satellite villages in Wuli east district.