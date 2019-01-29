0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Bombardier has picked Modou Lo as favourite in the build-up to a proposed fight with Eumeu Sene.

Eumeu and Modou are being lined up to face-off even though a deal has yet to be signed between them to mark official start of things.

But former King of Arena Bombardier believes Parcelle-Assaines-based Modou will win his backing on grounds he won their previous meeting.

‘I will have to say Modou because he is on top of things statistically. Modou won when he faced Eumeu in 2014 but that does not mean Eumeu is an easy ride and he needs to be respected because he’s the current king of arena,’ Bombardier tells Lutte TV.

Bombardier had the kingship in his hands from 2014 when he snatched it off Balla Gaye’s grips prior to relinquishing it to Eumeu Sene last July.

He has been without an opponent since amid reports linking him to the triumvirate of Balla Gaye, Tapha Tine and Ama Balde.