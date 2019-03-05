0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Bombardier has made a request to face Balla Gaye II as his next opponent amid speculations being bandied about that the two could potentially face off this year.

The former King of Arena, who lost his crown to Eumeu Sene last year in shocking circumstances, says he prefer taking on Balla Gaye in what would then be a meeting of erstwhile arena champions.

The Mbour-based wrestler’s latest comments came much as a clarification to suggestion that Ama Balde remains a potential adversary.

‘Give me the advance payment, I will go with it to Mbour (his residence),’ he said cracking a joke before categorically stating, ‘I wouldn’t mind facing him (Balla Gaye) but I must state this clearly, I’m not going to be the one chasing him for us to fight but if the promoter is ready, I’m good to go.’

Bombardier secured the bragging rights, stripping Balla of the title in 2014 in the pair’s previous duel.

Reacting to claims he won due to the then failing health of his adversary, Bombardier snapped: ‘What I know is, I was fighting someone who was ready to the core.’