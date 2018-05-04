0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

Ebrima Singhateh, a native of Wuli Foday Kunda whose untimely death came as a result of an alleged assault from his brother Saikou Ceesay, was laid to rest yesterday May 3rd 2018, at the New Jeswang cemetery, at 5: 00 pm in the evening.

Confirming the matter, Police Public Relations Officer Superintendent David Kujabi said the Police have confirmed the case and the suspect Saikou Ceesay, is currently helping them in their investigations into the issue.

PRO Kujabi explained that the incident happened on Wednesday May 2nd 2018, at around 5 00 am; that the suspect entered the house of the victim through the window, while he (victim) was asleep, and struck him on the chest with a pig-axe; that the victim was first rushed to the Fatoto Health facility for immediate first aid treatment before he was referred to Basse District Health facility, where he was pronounced dead. The deceased is survived by his wife.