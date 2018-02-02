0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian legend Biri Biri’s son Yusupha Njie this week grabbed his first goal in the Portuguese top tier.

The 23-year-old plastered home the game’s winner after the tie looked head for a stalemate.

Making his first start since returning from a two-month injury lay-off, Njie out-jumped his marker in the box to connect his head on a teasing corner kick from the left that beat a hapless Maritimo FC net-minder in the 80th minute.

The goal doubled Boavista’s advantage reducing Maritimo’s initial first goal to a mere consolation after Mateaus had banged home the equaliser for Njie and his mates.

Boavista now climb to seventh in the 18-team league on twenty-seven points in twenty games.

The first Gambian to play in the Primera Liga, Yusupha is on a season-long loan from Moroccan outfit FUS Rabat with an option of a permanent deal at conclusion of the experimentation.