By Sulayman Bah

Portuguese league champions Benfica are keeping close tabs on Gambian forward Yusuapha Njie, Foroyaa Sport understands.

Njie, who once trained with Norway’s Sandefjord before turning professional, has become a key transfer target for most clubs in the Portuguese league in the wake of his recent performances.

Getting a crack in the league at its close conclusion, Njie picked up a devastating form in no time despite having spent months on the sidelines through injury.

Playing just eleven matches, his return to the field after spending time in the peripheries, was more than a welcomed beef up for club side Boavista who at the time, stared relegation in the face.

But the Scorpion turned their saviour, scoring four goals, the last three coming in three consecutive games.

This statistic did not go unnoticed with many big name clubs hovering over Njie’s head over his signature.

Benifica, the Portuguese champions, are one of those ready to prise him away and are understood to be only baulking at paying Boavista’s 1,000,000 million valuation.

This publication has also been hinted of the possibility of French Ligue1 Stade de Reims reigniting their interest but they must first fend off Marseille’s overtures including Porto.