2 SHARES Share Tweet

ARE YOU LISTENING TO THE AUDIOS COVERING THE MAYORAL AND CHAIRPERSONSHIP ELECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY?

HAVE YOU HEARD THE REMARKS BEING MADE BY MEMBERS OF POITICAL PARTIES AGAINST THE SPIRIT OF THE MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING OF POLITICAL PARTIES?

These remarks could be addressed by the Inter Party Committee or leaders of political parties.

This however is just the tip of the iceberg. News coming to Foroyaa reveals that a big conflict is emerging between original settlers and those they consider as new settlers irrespective of whether they have been allowed to clear the fields and establish their homes and farmlands for more than three decades. The establishment of a Lands commission to handle this dispute is urgent. People could remember the land problem between Conteh Kunda Sukoto and Conteh Kunda Niji which almost brought about violent hostilities of a sustained manner.

However, the question had to be faced and addressed. We are calling on all those affected by this problem to seek peaceful means of resolution rather than take the route of conflict and social strife under a new Government which had campaigned to create one Gambia, One Nation, One People.