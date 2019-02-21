0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba AF Touray

The Basse Area Council in partnership with Basse Town Development Committee and Hamidou Jah, recently commenced the rehabilitation of major feeder roads in Basse town.

This multi-sectorial initiative aims to boost road communication, as well as health, agriculture and trade. The first phase of the initiative covers Basse Police Highway, Basse GTSC garage and Basse main Car park feeder roads, covering an area of 10 kilometres.

Abdou Rahman Jallow, the PRO of Basse Town Development Committee, said the rehabilitation exercise was initiated by the committee in June 2018, but could not be implemented, due largely to lack of the much needed financial capacities. As such, he hailed Basse Area Council and Hamidou Jah for making this a dream come through. He implored on drivers in Basse to join hands with them in this exercise asserting that they are the primary beneficiaries of the initiative.

The Chairperson of the Basse Area Council Foday Danjo, said the deplorable conditions of the roads has been the nightmare of all residents, especially his Council; that as such the initiative has come at the right time in putting to rest the communication obstacles of Basse.

He expressed optimism that the rehabilitation will go a long way in boosting health and agriculture, which he described as key components of national development. Danjo added that the initiative targets all major feeder roads in Basse; but that lack of capital is frustrating their aspirations.

While acknowledging the valuable contributions of Hamidou Jah and Basse Town Development Committee, he implored on the relevant authorities especially the President, to assist them with the requisite resources to enable them rehabilitate other targeted roads, which include Basse Ahmadiya and Basse High Level junction feeder roads.

Scores of commuters plying via these feeder roads, thumped up the stakeholders for the foresight which they described as the solution to their long standing communication problems.