By Kebba Jeffang

Gambian President Adama Barrow has warned public officials and Ministers of his government on all forms of corrupt practices including bribery and misappropriation of public funds.

Mr. Barrow was presiding over the launching of three projects including The Gambia Diaspora Strategy, The Gambia Diaspora Directorate and the Government Report on ‘Curbing Irregular Migration through Sustainable Livelihoods, as part of the Migration and Sustainable Development Project (MSDG). The event took place at a local hotel, on December 13th 2018.

“We must be vigilant against the problem of corrupt practices. My administration declares intolerance to all forms of corrupt and fraudulent practices. Misappropriation of funds, bribery and corruption in public office are illegal, disgraceful and breeds mistrust, and negative acts,” he asserted.

He said the country needs a modern, professional, credible and well-motivated civil and public service, who would live up to their oath to serve without fear, favour, affection or ill will.

“Competence and performance will be rewarded, whilst support and incentives will be provided to stimulate professional development. Incompetence, unfairness and indifference, have no place in the public sector of the New Gambia,” he emphasized; that his administration is working to create a vibrant social economy, facilitating legitimate wealth creation through provision of socially beneficial goods and services. President Barrow has on numerous occasions, accused his predecessor of corruption leading to economic failure of the West African state.

He urged his senior government officials to step up and avoid a dysfunctional public sector in order to create a better Gambia. “We must be vigilant against the problem of a dysfunctional public sector. As President of the Republic, I urge all Ministries and citizens to embrace nation building with dignity, for the Gambian people. Those of us elected or appointed to public office are obliged to safeguard the human, civil and development rights of citizens and to provide quality services to them. This is an obligation in our political, social and legal contracts. My administration believes that fundamental and enlightened change is needed in the public sector,” he said.

He assured that the coalition government will continue to pursue the public sector reform programme for comprehensive change, to entrench public interest in the service.