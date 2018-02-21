0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

Gambian President Adama Barrow, has returned gratitude to the country’s first president Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, for attending the 53rd Independence anniversary on Sunday, February 18th 2019, in Banjul.

In a statement sent from the presidency, the president expressed gratitude to the former first lady Lady Chilel Jawara, for accompanying her aging husband, who is now 94 years.

The statement said among other things that the former president’s attendance, signified his desire to see democracy thrive in The Gambia as well as provide support and encouragement to president Barrow and his administration.

According to the statement, his presence brought nostalgia to many and re-echoed the desire for The Gambia to once again take its place amongst Nations that respect human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

Mr. Barrow said the attendance of the former President was an honour and has demonstrated that Gambians are all one big family, no matter their political and ideological differences.

He said his administration is re-connecting Gambian democracy where Sir Jawara’s Government left in 1994.