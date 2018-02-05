0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Spanish giants FC Barcelona’s Gambian youngster Alasana Manneh has finalised a transfer to Bulgaria.

Seeking playing time is reason for his move to the Bulgarian Super League having seen that difficult to attain in Spain.

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder effected the switch from Barcelona’s B team after terminating his initial season-long loan at Spanish third tier side CE Sabadell.

Manneh now joins struggling Bulgarian first tier team Etar under coach Ivan Vutov’s tutelage.

A member of the Scorpions experimental side that sashayed over Morocco’s CHAN team in a friendly match in November, the Gambian was a sensation with Barca’s reserves.

His strides there prompted his sending away to Sabadell where he ironically had his playing time limited to just two appearances with a single goal.

A one-time trialist at Schalke 04, Manneh now eyes for a drastic change of fortunes in his affairs and hopes to seek it via new side Etar on a loan spell.