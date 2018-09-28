0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Green Getho FC has on Sunday ended the unbeaten run of Tonkong FC following 1-0 victory in quarter-finals.

The Nawettan organized by the Banyaka Youth and Sports Committee was dominated by Tonkong FC. Tonkong is the only club that has won all its consecutive 3 matches. Tonkong was potted in Group A with White Store FC, Two Forces and Holland. They won 2-1 against White Store, 1-0 against Two Forces and Holland each.

Tonkong were sent parking by a lone goal by Pa Modou Colley in the first-half of the match, a forward player for Green Getho.

In another match played on Saturday, Ron Mango FC excelled over Holland FC by the same score line. Ron Mango FC, the youngest team in the Nawettan reached the Semi-Finals alongside Green Getho.

Young Sperta FC will play Two Forces tomorrow whilst White Store FC will play Foundation FC on Sunday.

According to Abass Jatta, the PRO of the Sports Committee said: the ‘Nawettan’ is organized by the Committee to foster unity and harmony among the youth of the village.

“The Nawettan is part of our action plan as a Committee. We are happy with the way it is going. We will select our team from the Nawettan that will represent the village in the District level. We are a new and young committee but I am happy to tell that the youth have really participated. Our next action plan is to conduct a capacity building programme for indigenes of the village. We are seeking for aid from any individual or group to support the village,” he said.