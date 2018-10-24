0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bansang, 22 October 2018 – Today saw the official handover of 400,000 GMD worth of stationary and School supplies offered by The Bansang Swiss Project to six Schools of the Bansang Region – represented by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education’s Regional Director Ousman Bah – at Bansang Upper Senior School.

The Bansang Swiss project sourced the stationery delivered to the Schools from a Gambian trader in a bid to promote the local economy and support Gambian domestic trade and growth. The handover ceremony was held in the multi-purpose hall of Bansang Senior Secondary School, with a variety of students and teachers, parents, MOBSE representatives and representatives of the local authorities in attendance. The association donated goods ranging from 50 whiteboards, 400 markers, 12,000 pieces of chalk, 2,900 exercise books, 2,900 pencils, 1,000 sharpeners as well 160 ballpoint pens, amongst others.

Discussing the donation, Nicola Ambrosi de Magistris Verzier, Treasurer of the association said:

I am firmly convinced that investing in the future of children, in the means at their disposal is one of the safest guarantees of successful return on investment. Personal and later professional development of individuals is a an asset that is guaranteed to grow over the years, and the best engagement one can envisage when planning on a long term project.

Started in December 2017, the Bansang Swiss Project is a family run non-profit association whose goal is to support the education of youths in the Region of Bansang. The organisation is committed to supporting local initiatives geared towards empowering the next generation through education. Discussing education in The Gambia, Caroline (Briggs) Ambrosi de Magistris Verzier – Founder of the association, said: Gambia has always had high standards in education, having completed primary to secondary level education here. It is a privilege, as a Gambian, to make my contribution to the noble mission of educating the children of our country.

Praising the initiative, Ousman Bah, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, said:

Education is a crucial to the development of Gambians and a valuable product in growing this country to yet greater heights. The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has recognised the support The Bansang Swiss Project is rendering to schools in and around Bansang and thanks them for it. I wish for the students to take the donated materials and make the best out of them.

This event will be followed by the inauguration of brand new staff living quarters at the Njoren Basic Cycle School on Tuesday 23rd November.

The Bansang Swiss Project is a family run non-profit initiative, the goal of which is to support the education of youths in the Bansang region.