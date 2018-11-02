0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

The Alkalo of Banjulinding Momodou Lungs Jarju and six others, have appeared before Justice Sainabou Wadda-Cisse of the Banjul High Court on Thursday November 1st 2018, in their case against Momodou Jarju alias ‘Rongo’, who claims damage from them, worth over 30 million dalasi.

The other defendants include Imam Yahya Bah, Malang Njie, Modou Badjie, Landing Korteh, Lamin Nafulou Jarju, Jarbel Ceesay, Foday Barry, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the Director General of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of the Gambia (DG DLEAG).

The first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh defendants, are all inhabitants of Banjulinding. The eighth defendant Foday Barry, was a senior officer of DLEAG. The 7th, 9th and 10th accused persons were all absent. The plaintiff Momodou Jarju (Rongo), is a native of Banjulinding and a musician.

When the case called, Lawyer Bory S. Touray announced his representation for ‘Rongo’ whilst Lawyer Kebba Sanyang represented the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th accused persons and Counsel A. Ceesay, who is a State Counsel, appeared for the 9th and 10th accused persons.

Lawyer Sanyang told the Court that the document filed by the plaintiff is voluminous in nature and they will be constrained to file an application for an extension of time.

Lawyer Ceesay pleaded to the Court to give her chance to speak to the 9th and 10th accused persons, the IGP and the DG of DLEAG respectively.

Readers will recall that ‘Rongo’ in his first claim, demanded 10 million dalasi for unlawful arrest and detention by the defendants and their agents; another 10 million dalasi in his second claim, for his malicious prosecution for various offences, when the defendants and their agents knew or ought to have known, that he ought to have been so charged and another 10 million in his third claim, for loss of earnings occasioned by his unlawful arrest, detention and malicious prosecution.

The other claim ‘Rongo’ made include the cost of action in the sum of D200, 000 and 25% from the date of accrual from November 1st 2012, to date of payment.

It was at this juncture that the presiding judge adjourned the case to the 23rd of November 2018, for commencement of pre-trial and mention.