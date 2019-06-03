By Yankuba Jallow

Banjul United has avoided relegation after a one all draw with title contenders, Gambia Armed Forces on Wednesday.

In a match held at the Independence Stadium, GAF’s lead came in the 14th minute through a free-kick while the Banjulians equalized three minutes later. Despite the numerous chances created, the Banjulians were able to humble the military outfit’s attacking line to secure a needed one point to avoid relegation.

Speaking to the Banjul Assistant Coach, he said his tactic was to avoid conceding a goal from GAF.

‘We only need a point to ensure our stay in the League. I told my boys after we had equalized them to stay focus and avoid conceding anymore goals. That is what they have done and GAF despite their numerous chances, they couldn’t score us anymore goals,’ he said.

He said they came to the match with the sole aim of securing a draw.

‘We know playing against GAF is very difficult that is why we allowed them play while we remain determine to secure a draw,’ he said, adding that despite the relegation struggle he is content with his players.

He said: ‘My players did very well this year despite the relegation struggle. We will make sure that we do better next year. We will come to compete for the trophy.