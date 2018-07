17 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Banjul Sports Committee has issued the fixtures for qualifiers for the 2018 Newattan.

The Committee stated that all matches will be played at the KG5 Mini Stadium in Banjul.

Friday 13/7/2018: Falcons Vs Police Line 4:30pm

Saturday 14/7/2018: Red Lions Vs Clearing Agent 3pm

Ray Banz Vs Kerr Kampa 5pm

Sunday 15/7/2018: Black Diamond Vs Janta Bi 3pm

Ecowas Vs Jaapo Bi 5pm

Monday 16/7/2018: Desert Bi Vs Happy Corner 4:30pm

Tuesday 17/7/2018: Gloucester United Vs Deago FC 4:30pm

Wednesday 18/7/2018: Las Vegas Vs Rico 4:30pm

Thursday 19/7/2018: Miami Vs Golden Star 4:30pm

Friday 20/7/2018: Balloting for Second Round

Saturday 21/7/2018: London City Vs Vietnam Bi 3pm

Jamaica Vs Armanti 5pm