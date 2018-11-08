0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Abdoulie Fatty

Foni Super Nawettan team have been sent packing after losing 3-0 yesterday evening to Banjul.

The City Boys raced into the lead in the 60th minute after Assan Gaye’s shot took a deflection on a Foni defender finding its way into the net.

Just before the Southwest side could get over the first goal, Banjul struck again with Lamin Jarju netting the second three minutes later.

By this time there was no getting back into the game for Foni as Assan Joof wrecked their hopes by stabbing home the game’s third seven minutes from time.