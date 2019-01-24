1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Considering the rivalry and near hating between the two, seeing Modou and Balla Gaye shake hands wasn’t perhaps expected.

However, on Tuesday evening they had many surprised by that gesture suggested by tfm’s Tv anchor Lamine Samba. There was no tension or innuendoes. The mood was more of reconciliation as the tides got lowered.

Balla threw no jibes at his adversary, a thing he’d assumed commencing in the immediate aftermath of his victory and took it to their final face-to-face.

Modou returned the gesture with a commendable civility, taking the fight’s outcome as an act of God and in good faith.

Dispute over who staged the fight instead dominated the occasion, revived up by Aziz Ndiaye’s claim that he organised the combat. Gaston Mbengue was visibly irritated at recapitulation of that scene and in no time squashed the allegations, insisting Ndiaye’s comments were lost in translation, maintaining he was the promoter of the duel.

The event was capped off with the two wrestlers shaking hands.

Majority believe the move is an indication they may never face off again, how true through remains to be seen.