By Sulayman Bah

Former Senegalese King of Arena Balla Gaye II’s sibling Sa Thies will be rubbing daggers with Boy Niang II this weekend.

Both are going into Sunday’s clash on the heels of victories. Boy Niang humbled Guigi, a victory that had his stake risings while Sa Thies trounced Siteu before sending Ness packing in a 20-second combat peppered with ecstasy.

The bout comes after Boy Niang II accosted Balla Gaye at start of the season, urging The Lion of Guediawaye to agree to a fight.

Pikine-based Boy Niang had hoped to use a bout with Balla to rise to the A-team wrestlers’ division. But Balla, struggling to reclaim relevance after two consecutive losses, shunned the offer, preferring to pit him with his younger sibling Sa Thies, one of the arena’s fastest rising wrestlers.

Many are tipping Sa Thies to rise to the occasion with his penchant for attacking flair but Boy Niang is a composed defensive neutralizer of attacks, making this duel all worth the viewing.