By: Kebba Secka

Following Foroyaa’s publication on January 24th about a leaking soak-away at the Bakoteh market, the Director of Services at the Kanifing Municipal Council Lamin Sanyang told this reporter in a telephone interview, that both Kanifing and Bakoteh Housing Estate including the Bakoteh market, are not directly under the management of KMC.

The director indicated that the infrastructure and environmental sanitation of the market at the two Estates, are under the care and responsibility of the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC). “Two days ago, we cleared the waste that was dumped at the Bakoteh market. As a council, we feel that the two markets are under our domain but according to the terms and conditions between SSHFC and KMC, we are not responsible for the two markets. We even do not collect duties from the vendors,” he explained. The director also claimed that two days ago, they cleared the waste around the Kanifing Estate, even though it was not their duty.

When asked about his concern regarding the Bakoteh resident’s claim that they have registered complaints to the KMC without success, Sanyang said this was not to his knowledge. He added that anything they are doing within the two Estates is to complement the responsibility of SSHFC. He concluded by emphasizing that, to unload the leaking soak-way of Bakoteh market is to contact the SSHFC to do it; that it is their responsibility. Foroyaa will get in touch with the SSHFC regarding the issue.