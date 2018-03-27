0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

As the political campaign in the upcoming Local Government Elections heats up with various political actors knocking on doors canvassing for votes, this medium continues to monitor the events and gauge how the activities are faring, as well as keep the populace abreast with the divergent views of the candidates on their various political party platforms. This is why Foroyaa has sounded the opinions of the three candidates contesting for the Baja Kunda Ward in the Wuli East Constituency, on their political struggles and why they want to represent their Ward at the Basse Area Council. This is what they have to share with the readership.

Omar Garry, PDOIS Candidate for Baja KundaWard explained that he attended Borro Kanda Kasseh Primary School from grades one to six and proceeded to Suduwol Basic Cycle School from 2007 to 2010 and finally to The Gambia Muslim Senior Secondary and Rose Kali International Schools, where he graduated and is currently a teacher at Dasilami School.

On what led to his political participation to vie for the Councilor of Baja Kunda Ward, Garry said his objective is to effect positive change in the Basse Area Council and ensure that taxpayers benefit from the 60% of their tax revenue, adding that taxation can never benefit the masses if they are not adequately represented.

“The Area Council needs changes and as such, we need to know the tax we are paying, the purpose of the tax and the roles of the Area Council in the Socio economic development of our communities. I made it known to my electorate that paying tax, is their duty just as it is the duty of the Council to plough back the 60% to them as taxpayers. I also made it clear to them that Area Councils is to serve their interest and welfare and not that of Government or a particular political party”, said Omar Garry.

He disclosed his readiness to make the best use of his knowledge and to collaborate with the National Assembly Member for Wuli East Suwaibou Touray, development partners and the Council, to best represent his people to serve the interests and welfare of his Ward. Garry expressed concern over the lack of good road infrastructure, machines to process agricultural products to finished goods especially for the women folk.

Garry advised the populace to put aside partisan politics after the election and be united, nothing that elections come and go, but wards, regions and the country remains; that united we stand and divided we fall. He urged his co-candidates to be peaceful, foster love and unity among supporters in the spirit of national development.

GDC candidate Mr. Giddeh Bah, explained that he attended Baja Kunda primary school and proceeded to Saint Georges Senior Secondary School where he graduated at Form Two; that his objective is to help develop the youth and women of his ward in particular and the region in general. Bah revealed that among his plans, is to work with NGOs to improve Baja Kunda Ward, through the provision of Skills training centers, to enable the youth to acquire skills; to provide boreholes for clean drinking water to the electorate of his ward.

He advised his co-candidates to be honest and instill discipline in their supporters to desist from using abusive language during and after the campaign period.

Efforts made by this medium to reach the UDP Candidate Mr. Omar Wally, proved futile as he was not responding to our calls. Foroyaa will continue to get in touch with Mr. Wally and inform the public of his plans for his Ward accordingly.