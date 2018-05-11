0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Louise Jobe

Bakary Saibo Sanneh, the APRC candidate for the Brikama Area Council Chairpersonship, has lamented the environmental situation in Gunjur. Sanneh was speaking to Foroyaa on his motivation and campaign plans for the forthcoming Local Government Elections and said the pollution in Gunjur poses an environmental catastrophe if not stopped. Sanneh said when elected, he will work hand in gloves with the NEA, on those policies that calls for the protection of the environment, to stop the pollution.

Sanneh said he will create skill centers to train the youth of the region acquire business and other livelihood skills; that he already has a plan for Council to involve the youth of the region in capacity building and youth empowerment for the youth not to engage in the ‘back way’.

On women empowerment, Sanneh said he has plans to assist the women of the region in the area of vegetable production; that he will assist them with the storage of their horticultural produce. He said that he will make sure that Brikama Area Council will take care of roads linking the growing communities like Kasa Kunda, Sukuta and Mariama Kunda; that he will make sure that Council has a strategic plan for roads in the region.

On Lands, Sanneh said if elected, he will reconsider Land ownership transfer in the region; that this has brought a big issue in West Coast Region.

He pointed out that during his term of office, he built a fish market in Brikama; that if elected again, he will build cold storage facilities for women in all the districts of the region.

Sanneh said the Wellingara dumpsite is now history; that when he was in office, he signed a memorandum of understanding with a Company to manage the waste dumped at the site; that they were responsible to make sure that the neighborhood was free from waste at the time.

In his closing remarks, Sanneh said BAC has capacity problem and if elected, he will reconsider this.