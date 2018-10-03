0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia wishes to inform that the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, His Excellency Moussa Faki Mahamat will arrive in The Gambia tomorrow, Wednesday 3rd October 2018 at 15:00hrs GMT.

H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat will lead a six-man delegation from the African Union Commission for a two-day visit to The Gambia.

During his visit, H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat and team will hold meetings with His Excellency President Adama Barrow, cabinet ministers and other senior officials.

H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat will also visit the headquarters of the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights and projects financed by the African Union Commission.

The visiting Chairperson will brief the Press Thursday afternoon before his departure.