By Yankuba Jallow

Aji Penda Sankareh, a Managing Partner for DT Associates has told the Commission inquiring into the financial dealings of former President Jammeh and his associates, that DT Associates were never auditors for Gam Petroleum Company.

Appearing before the ‘Janneh’ Commission of Inquiry yesterday June 27th 2018, Sallah stated that she joined DT Associates in May 1999; that she has been the Managing Partner of the Firm for two years; that she is a Certified Chartered Accountant. Answering questions from Counsel Amie Bensouda, the witness clarified that DT Associates never audited the accounts for Gam Petroleum Company. Documents including the Evaluation of the DT Associates, Final Draft of DT Associates, Inventory and Evaluation of fix assets of DT Associates in Madinary among others, were tendered and admitted as exhibits.

Sitting continues on Monday, July 2nd 2018, at 10 am prompt.