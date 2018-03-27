0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow / Kebba Secka

The five panelists of the General Court-Martial presiding over the trial of twelve military officers facing nine counts of treason, yesterday 26th March 2018, ordered the media and the audience including family members of the accused persons, to leave the courtroom.

Lawyer A.N. Yusuf represented the State alongside Lieutenant Yusupha Jallow and others, whilst Lawyer Sheriff Kumba Jobe and others appeared for the Defence.

Lawyer Yusuf made an application that the case be heard in camera and asked the court to grant him his application for the media and the audience to leave the court premises; that the application was made in order to safeguard the integrity of the witness whom he described as a public figure. His application was objected to by Lawyer Sheriff Kumba Jobe on behalf of the defence team and relied on certain provisions of the Constitution.

The Court granted the application and ordered the media as well as the audience to vacate the Courtroom.

Readers may recall that Captain Yaya Jammeh, Lieutenant Abdoulie Jarju, Lieutenant Yaya Jammeh, Sergeant Malick Bojang, Private Mbemba Camara, Sergeant Baboucar Sanyang, Lance Couple Samboujang Bojang, Corporal Lamin Gibba, Corporal Sulayman Sanyang, Corporal Ebrima Jallow, Lance Coroporal Abba Badjie, Private Mbemba Camara and Private Alieu Sanneh, are facing nine charges of treason, mutiny and others.