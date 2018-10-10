1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Secka

The trial involving twelve (12) members of the Gambia Armed Forces on Tuesday 9th October failed to proceed due to the absence of the president of the General Court-martial.

At the usual time of commencement of hearing, five members of the panel appeared and inform the audience that the president was indispose as a result of matters beyond his control. It was on that basis that the judge advocate announced the adjournment of the case till Monday 15 October for continuation of cross-examination at 12 midday. The judge advocate further explained that the time for Monday’s sitting is necessitated by the fact that one of the panel members is going to have an engagement between 9am to 11am.

The time was unanimously accepted by both counsels. Subsequently, the case was adjourned for continuation of cross-examination of defence witness 7.