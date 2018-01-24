0 SHARES Share Tweet

The authorities should bear in mind that every Gambian has the right to move freely in any part of the Gambia and to leave and return to the Gambia. This is the dictate of the Constitution.

Gambians are freely coming and going after the change of government. Those who have been absent for years express joy in coming back to see their families after decades of separation. This is the Gambia that is fit for Gambians to live in.

Section 25 Subsection (2) reads:

“Every person lawfully within The Gambia shall have the right to move freely throughout The Gambia to choose his or her own place of residence within The Gambia, and to leave The Gambia.”

We hope the Government will respect the letter and spirit of the Constitution to be a government with a difference. History has its pen. It is recording. Tomorrow it will give its verdict.