By Sulayman Bah

Gambian league champions Armed Forces are due to fly out for the first of a double-legged tie against Zambia’s Zanaco.

The Soldiers are the country’s sole representatives in the total Caf Champions League preliminaries and reached the competition having won the First Division league last season.

Under gaffer Ebou Jarra, a first-timer in the Caf tourney, the team flies out this week to Lusaka possibly today ahead of their first match this Saturday.

A farewell is already being arranged for the Khaki Boys at the defence headquarters today.

The soldiers go into the fixture on the back of a 1-1 tie against Brikama United last weekend at the Serrekunda East and face an outfit that has recruited in eleven fresh players.

Of positive news for the Gambians is they wouldn’t have to wary over the potent of experienced Zambian attacker Augustine Mulenga who Zanaco sold to South Africa’s Orlando Pirates FC last week.

The Zambian Super League is yet to kick-start but Zanaco coach Numba, also the landlocked country’s U-20 national team tactician, rectified that by staging test games in Mozambique where the team had its pre-season.

Hawks, meanwhile, represents the country in the Total Caf Confederation Cup and they face Nigeria’s fine-performing Akwa United who’re said to be Nigerian Professional Football League’s most wealthy team after landing a sponsorship package with Bird Air.