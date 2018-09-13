0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Louise Jobe

This medium has received information that Road Construction workers of ‘Arezki’, the Company constructing the Laminkoto-Passamas road into a modern high way, are complaining and demanding for payment of their unpaid salaries and allowance including accommodation, by the said Company.

The workers complained that they have engaged the management of the Company, concerning their demands despites threats of sackings. According to one worker who spoke on behalf of the rest but prefers anonymity, said they are demanding for justice from the Company.

The source added: “The Company has denied us of our rights to have contract documents at the beginning of the contract, and do not pay our salaries on time, or give us accommodation and feeding allowance.”

The workers spokesperson cited that he has been working for two years with the Company and was among those who constructed the Sukuta Janbanjelly road, but expressed dismay that since May when they were moved to Laminkoto until August this year, they have not been paid their allowances and August salary; that some are owed between two and three months’ salary and allowances; that three quarters of the employees are nationals from Guinea Conakry, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal and Ethiopia; that some of these workers are paid higher than their Gambian counterparts within the Company.

Another employee who spoke to this medium said he worked for the Company in Senegal and was always given his salary and allowance on time.

“I blame the Government because these people are acting knowing that Government will not do anything to them. This is why they do not mind our welfare as citizens,” he said.

This reporter contacted one Isatou Saho, a senior staff at ‘Arezki’ Company’s Head Office in Bakau, who failed to shed light on the story. She told this reporter that the project manager Herve Zarinoy, is on leave and they cannot speak to the Press until he’s return to office.

The Director of the National Roads Authority, Mr. Senghore, when contacted, said he is not aware of such a situation between ‘Arezki’ Company and their workers and does not know much about the issue to shed light on it; that the Lamingkoto-Pasamass Project Manager is on leave and out of the country, and advised this reporter to wait for his return for further details.