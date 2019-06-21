The URR and CRR have given evidence of what is to be expected during the coming rainy season. Deaths have already occurred and the nation must ensure that there is no recurrence.

The institution established to handle disaster must mobilise its forces and show that it is fit for purpose. Disaster relief requires maintaining stocks of essential products so that victims would receive timely assistance and early warning to develop their resilience.

All the councils should immediately assess their disaster preparedness and tell their residents what is in store for them.

Foroyaa will open up a column for those in need of relief for those in a position to assist to monitor and react in an organised fashion and inform us of all steps taken so that their efforts would be recognised and proper social auditing done to ensure that assistance reaches the victims.