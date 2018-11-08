1 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The ECOMIG commander and the Office of the President should clarify whether non-Gambian soldiers in the Gambian territory are under one or separate commands. This is important in order to be able to understand who to hold accountable for any misconduct done by any of those non-Gambian soldiers.

The fact that there are questions being raised regarding the command and control structure under which some non-Gambian soldiers are operating should compel the government to respect section 79 of the Constitution which requires all international, continental or regional agreements to be ratified by the National Assembly. In this way the sovereignty of the country is maintained and no one will be asking questions regarding any non-Gambian security outfit in the country.