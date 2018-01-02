Question Of The Day:

The Jammeh administration had a fracas with Carnegie Minerals, accusing them of mining minerals that they were not licensed to exploit. However, mining continued after the Carnegie fiasco but the government budget never mentioned the gain the country was getting from the mining sector. It was anticipated that in the 2018 budget, the mining of minerals will feature prominently. Maximum effort will be made by Foroyaa to follow this matter up so that the public will know what is happening to the hidden treasures of the land. It is such hidden treasures that should enable the country to eradicate poverty.