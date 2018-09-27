1 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Unions in their proper sense are designed to engage in bargaining between employees and employers in order to reach amicable conclusion. The fact that many teachers are still out of school due to a call for a sit down strike should compel the union to invite the leadership of the TFC for a discussion on how to settle the impasse.

Leadership is necessary to address this problem as soon as possible, otherwise the contact hours between teachers and the children will fall short of what is established within the school system. We therefore anticipate the display of magnanimity by all sides so that this matter is settled once and for all.