QUESTION OF THE DAY

It appears that because of the absolute power wielded by the Jammeh administration many political parties operated under the direction and control of trustees who had a free hand in managing their affairs. Now that change has occurred more people are taking interest in their membership of political parties and are therefore ready to carry on the battle inside political parties for the leadership.

The intense struggles recently displayed during the congresses of three political parties or the preparation towards the congresses should send a signal that unless the members of political parties are guided by the same mission and vision personality clashes could not be avoided. Foroyaa will follow developments.