QUESTION OF THE DAY

Signs of a dialogue are not yet evident, both sides in both communities are standing their grounds at the moment. The freeborn still maintain that the slaves must accept to be slaves, otherwise they will not be allowed to pray in the mosques or buried in the graveyards. On the other hand the slaves maintain that they no longer accept to be slaves.

Meanwhile tension in these communities has eased and the situation is calm. Needless to say, what must be born in mind is that a single spark can start a bush fire which is not always easy to quench. Elements from these communities who are familiar with the provisions of the constitution on slavery should start a sensitisation campaign without delay.