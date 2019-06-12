QUESTION OF THE DAY

Foroyaa has been following the detention of 25 persons as a result of a fracas which took place in Koina. The spark is attributed to caste antagonism. Since their appearance in court they were remanded in custody.

To prevent miscarriage of justice through deprivation of liberty without trial the Criminal Procedure Code requires those remanded in custody instead of being granted bail to be remanded for not more than seven days without appearing in court. ‘Never Again’ is the slogan but it is happening again right before our very noses and the violation this time should not be coming from the institution which is provided with the mandate to safeguard the liberties of the people.

Foroyaa will contact the Judicial Secretary to find out whether the supervisory role of the Chief Justice is being carried out throughout the country to prevent the miscarriage of justice. Our findings will be reported.