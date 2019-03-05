0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

There are many cases hanging which should be taken to court for a decision to interpret laws in order to safeguard rights or declare certain laws and actions as unconstitutional to safeguard rights.

Apparently, the culture of relying on the courts to safeguard rights is not fully nurtured. It would be essential for the courts to prepare for such eventuality.

It would be a disgrace for cases to he heard before the courts in The Gambia only to be cast aside by the ECOWAS Court. The integrity of our court system should not be put into question.

Foroyaa is watching closely at recent developments and will be throwing more light on them as the situation evolves.