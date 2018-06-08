0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The present government, like past governments, is making it known that the private sector is the engine of growth. The private sector however cannot grow without capital.

The next edition of the Foroyaa Magazine will be exploring the role of banks in The Gambia in enhancing the growth of the private sector. Without banks that are ready for business there can be no growth of the private sector. Any Gambian or bank that has been instrumental in the growth of the private sector is welcomed to approach Foroyaa for an interview so as to serve as a model for the rest to follow.