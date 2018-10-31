0 SHARES Share Tweet

The IEC has reminded political parties that were not scheduled for their biannual congresses to do as stipulated by law. One would have expected that all the political parties will be concentrating on membership education and membership preparation for a congress.

The Gambian people should learn their lesson by now that, political parties are supposed to be instruments for political leadership. Their political parties should guide them love their country and tolerate divergent views and political allegiances. Confrontation is the law of the jungle. The law is only fit for beasts and not human beings. A Gambian who truly knows himself or herself, his or her country and the world, would not allow himself or herself to be a toy or cannon fodder in the hands of his or her fellow human being.