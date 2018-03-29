0 SHARES Share Tweet

Many people are asking Foroyaa when the Truth Commission will start work and what its significance would be since arrests, detention and trial are already taking place in normal courts. The government needs to take stock and come to a decision on this matter.

Otherwise it would end up being of double standard. Justice is about equity. Different treatment should not be meted to people who may later be found to be culpable of the same charges. Foroyaa will be conducting investigation to know why parallel processes are taking place at the same time without satisfactory explanation to enable the public to make sense of what is happening.