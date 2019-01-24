0 SHARES Share Tweet

Courts, tribunals and commissions rely on law and facts to come to judgment in the case of courts and recommendations in the case of commissions of inquiry. Witnesses could be those who set eyes on happenings or are proper sources of evidence, whether written or otherwise. They could also be professionals with the requisite knowledge to guide the minds of the adjudicators. All adjudicating authorities must abide by the code of conduct established by the Constitution

“A public officer who exercises judicial functions shall-

(a) maintain order and decorum in judicial proceedings before him or her;

(b) be patient, dignified and courteous to all litigants, witnesses, legal practitioners and others in the exercise of such functions, and shall require similar conduct from his or her staff and others subject to his or her control;

(c) abstain from comment about the outcome of any pending or anticipated legal proceedings in any court in The Gambia and require similar abstention from his or her staff and others sub­ject to his or her control.”

Hence opinions are only relevant if they are to elucidate facts that are relevant to an issue before a court, tribunal or commission.