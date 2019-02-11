2 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

FOROYAA has contacted the Minister of Lands and Regional Government to find out whether his ministry has any hand in removing or causing the retirement of Seyfos. According to him, as far as he knows any removal of a Seyfo should come from the Office of the President. Foroyaa is aware of the retirement of a Chief which has no basis in law. The retirement purportedly arose from an executive directive issued by the Office of the President. This requires interrogation so that Gambia does not go back to having public servants functioning like marionettes under the dictates of executive orders that are not based on law or standards of good practice.