QUESTION OF THE DAY

On Monday Foroyaa published what was purported to be a resolution signed by 31 National Assembly members. Yesterday, Foroyaa was again invited to a press conference by the minority leader claiming that a list of attendees to a meeting to discuss the issue was attached to a petition he does not agree with; thus creating doubts regarding the position of the National Assembly members.

In any discussion, attendees should always bear in mind the peculiarities of the participants which should be reflected in drafting any resolution so that it would have the endorsement of all.

Despite many voices, the central question still remains, is it prudent for the executive to be seen to be removing a member of the National Assembly from his/her seat. President Barrow and his government should question what is to be gained by the removal of a nominated National Assembly member.