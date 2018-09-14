1 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Today The Gambia has no ruling party because of the need to establish a Coalition due to the lack of a level ground for multiparty contest. This is why the most important institutions of the transition are the Constitutional Review Commission, which should bring about constitutional reform based on which electoral reform could take place to ensure that the level ground that was absent would be created by law and practice. Hence one would expect that the international community would give the constitutional review process all the support it needs to finalise the drafting of the constitution as soon as possible so that we can have a Constitution to carry out electoral reform without unnecessary bureaucratic delay.

Constitutional and electoral reform should be the main agenda of the transition process.